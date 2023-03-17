SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pair of Michael Jordan’s shoes could sell for $4M

A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes could fetch up to $4 million at auction.
A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes could fetch up to $4 million at auction.(Sotheby's via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pair of shoes is expected to fetch up to $4 million at auction next month.

That’s because the sneakers were worn by Michael Jordan during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

It was his final season with the Chicago Bulls and commonly referred to as “The Last Dance,” as documented by ESPN.

Jordan already holds the record for the most expensive shoes ever sold at auction. A pair he wore early in his career sold for nearly $1.5 million in 2021.

And a bidder in 2022 paid just over $10 million for a Jordan game-worn jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals.

More information regarding the auction is available online.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said an early-morning traffic stop turned into a chase that resulted in the driver...
Police chase ends in drug charge for driver
Shymon Maleek Chaplin, 24, (left) is facing several charges, including two counts of...
Report: 2 facing drug charges after chase with deputies
Sherry Lynette Roberts is charged with hit-and-run accident with death, according to jail...
Troopers make arrest in fatal Hwy. 52 hit-and-run
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a “serious motor vehicle collision” in West...
Police investigating ‘serious’ crash in West Ashley
During this search deputies found approximately 135 grams of marijuana, 18 grams of powder...
Report: Drugs, cash found during Williamsburg Co. traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, U.S. FILE - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg...
Supreme Court honors legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
The James Island Town Council unanimously voted to enact the Camp Road Grand Trees Preservation...
New project aims to preserve grand oak trees on James Island
Five people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Louisiana jail,...
Sheriff: 5 arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail
Lowcountry animal shelter Dorchester Paws says they take in 4,000 stray animals every year....
Dog owner seeks action for hunting dog laws in SC
H.3549, titled the “South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act of 2023,” would ban abortion...
SC GOP leaders: Bill that could impose death penalty for abortions won’t become law