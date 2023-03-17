Police arrest 3 in connection to 17-year-old’s murder

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says two brothers and a juvenile are in custody after a March 7 shooting left a teen dead.

Jacob Tobias Bryant, 18, John Allen Bryant Jr., 20, and an unnamed 16-year-old juvenile are all facing one count of murder, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown.

Police were called to 310 Alex Alford Dr. for reports of gunshots in the area around 7 p.m. Police say they found a 17-year-old lying in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials have not yet said what led up to the shooting.

The victim was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff. He was later identified as Jaydyn Woodward of Georgetown.

Jacob and John, who investigators say are brothers, were booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

The juvenile suspect will be transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia for detention.

“Chief William Pierce wants the community to know that investigators have been working tirelessly to bring these suspects to justice,” a news release from the department reads. “We also commend the public for their assistance in identifying the individuals responsible for this senseless murder.”

A booking photo of Jacob and John was not made immediately available.

