Police: Driver of FedEx truck dies in single-vehicle crash

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a Friday single-vehicle crash that killed the driver of a FedEx truck.

It happened at 10:35 a.m. on Henry Tecklenburg Drive. That is in the West Ashley area.

The truck was driving on the road when it crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.

The man driving the truck was pronounced dead on the scene, Wolfsen said. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

Henry Tecklenburg Drive was closed for multiple hours between Magwood Drive and Watchtower Lane, while police looked over the scene. It later reopened in the afternoon.

The police department’s major accident investigation team is looking into the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084.

This is the first fatal single-vehicle the department has investigated this year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.