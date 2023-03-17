Police investigating ‘serious’ crash in West Ashley
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a “serious motor vehicle collision” in West Ashley Friday.
Officers with the major accident team are on Henry Tecklenburg Drive between Magwood Drive and Savage Road.
The department tweeted about the crash just before noon Friday.
Authorities say the road will be closed for “an extended period.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
