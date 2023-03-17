SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police investigating ‘serious’ crash in West Ashley

The Charleston Police Department is investigating a “serious motor vehicle collision” in West...
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a “serious motor vehicle collision” in West Ashley Friday.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a “serious motor vehicle collision” in West Ashley Friday.

Officers with the major accident team are on Henry Tecklenburg Drive between Magwood Drive and Savage Road.

The department tweeted about the crash just before noon Friday.

Authorities say the road will be closed for “an extended period.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said an early-morning traffic stop turned into a chase that resulted in the driver...
Police chase ends in drug charge for driver
Shymon Maleek Chaplin, 24, (left) is facing several charges, including two counts of...
Report: 2 facing drug charges after chase with deputies
Sherry Lynette Roberts is charged with hit-and-run accident with death, according to jail...
Troopers make arrest in fatal Hwy. 52 hit-and-run
During this search deputies found approximately 135 grams of marijuana, 18 grams of powder...
Report: Drugs, cash found during Williamsburg Co. traffic stop
The Charleston Police Department says one person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night.
Charleston Police investigating downtown shooting

Latest News

The solicitor’s office has decided to no longer prosecute a woman accused of fatally injuring a...
Case against woman accused of fatally injuring infant no longer being prosecuted
The grass is about to get greener downtown after one of the largest turfgrass companies in the...
Patten Seed Company relocating to downtown Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Patten Seed Company relocating to downtown Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Study predicts new jobs and new shortages for Charleston area