Police investigating ‘serious’ crash in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a “serious motor vehicle collision” in West Ashley Friday.

Officers with the major accident team are on Henry Tecklenburg Drive between Magwood Drive and Savage Road.

The department tweeted about the crash just before noon Friday.

Authorities say the road will be closed for “an extended period.”

TRAFFIC ALERT: The CPD Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating a serious motor vehicle collision on Henry Tecklenburg Drive between Magwood Drive and Savage Road. Use an alternate route, as that area will be closed for an extended period. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/AYAaYzKdh8 — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) March 17, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.