Report: Man stole phone, headphones during armed robbery at N. Charleston motel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 32-year-old man is facing a charge after police say he stole someone’s phone and headphones during an armed robbery.

Demetrius Jovan Jackson, of Hollywood, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

North Charleston Police responded at 9:39 p.m. on Thursday to the Economy Inn on Rivers Avenue.

At the motel, police spoke to a man who claimed he had been robbed at gunpoint.

The man told officers he was in the stairwell of the motel. Another man then approached and threatened to shoot him if he did not hand over his cell phone and headphones, according to an incident report.

Fearing for his life, police say the victim let the man take the items.

The victim said the suspect ran away toward the Ferndale neighborhood. Officers went into that area and found Jackson, who claimed it was all a misunderstanding, the incident report states. They then detained Jackson, who police say had the stolen items.

Jackson was later charged and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center. His bond was set at $50,000.

