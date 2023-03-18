The Citadel sweeps doubleheader over Kansas
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got a two-run walk-off home run from freshman Matthew Lively in the first game of the doubleheader to give the Bulldogs the 4-3 victory over Kansas. The momentum carried over into the second game as the Bulldogs held on for a 3-2 victory to complete the sweep.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 4-3, Kansas 3-2
Records: Kansas (7-10), The Citadel (12-6)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: The Citadel leads 2-0
Game 1
How it Happened
- The Jayhawks got on the board in the fifth inning after a leadoff double from Luke Leto came in to score on groundout off the bat of Michael Brooks.
- KU added to its lead in the sixth as three-straight hits to start the inning loaded the bases. Kodey Shojinaga plated a run with a base hit and Collier Cranford drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.
- The Bulldogs got on the board in the seventh inning as Wells Sykes single to right to start the inning and came in to score on a Matthew Lively RBI single to right field.
- The Citadel pulled within a run in the eighth after Thomas Rollauer doubled into the left field corner and scored on a Travis Lott sacrifice fly to left field.
- The Bulldogs completed the comeback in the ninth inning as Sykes drew a leadoff walk and stole second. He was able to trot home on Lively’s two-run walk-off home run to left center, the first of Lively’s career.
Inside the Box Score
- The Bulldogs scored four runs over the final three innings to erase a three-run deficit for the win.
- The game was the second walk-off victory for the Bulldogs this season.
- Matthew Lively led the offense by going 4-for-4 with a triple, home run and three RBIs.
- Wells Sykes added a pair of hits and scored twice.
- Sykes also threw out a baserunner at the plate trying to score.
- Will Holmes (1-0) picked up his first career victory as he held the Jayhawks to just three hits over 3.2 shutout innings.
- Sam Swygert got the start and allowed three runs over 5.1 innings in the no decision.
- Stone Hewlett (0-2) suffered the loss after surrendering two runs on one hit over one inning of work.
Game 2
How it Happened
- The Jayhawks got on the board in the fifth on a solo home run to right from Luke Leto.
- The Bulldogs got the run back in the home-half of the inning as Crosby Jones hit a one-out ground-rule double to right and scored on Thomas Rollauer’s double just inside the third-base bag.
- The Citadel took its first lead of the game in the seventh inning after Jones singled to start the inning and made his way to third on a walk to Rollauer and base hit from Sawyer Reeves. With two outs, Noah Mitchell lined a single through the right side to score a pair of runs.
- KU got a run back in the eighth inning without the benefit of a hit. After two walks and a sacrifice bunt put two in scoring position, Chase Jans grounded out to the right side to plate a run.
- The Jayhawks threatened to tie the game in the ninth after a one-out triple. George Derrick Floyd kept the runner stranded at third with a called third strike and a groundout to first.
Inside the Box Score
- The Citadel completed its second doubleheader sweep in as many weeks.
- The Bulldogs outhit the Jayhawks 12-6.
- Crosby Jones led the way by going 3-for-3 with a walk and a pair of runs scored.
- Noah Mitchell added three hits, including the game-winning two-run single in the seventh inning.
- Ben Hutchins (3-1) had his best start of the season as he allowed just one run on five hits and five strikeouts over 7.0 innings to earn the victory.
- George Derrick Floyd (2) allowed just one hit and struck out one over 2.0 shutout innings to pick up the save.
- Sam Ireland (2-2) gave up two runs on nine hits over 6.1 innings in suffering the loss.
On Deck
The teams close out the three-game series Sunday at noon.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.