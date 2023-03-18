The Citadel sweeps doubleheader over Kansas

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got a two-run walk-off home run from freshman Matthew Lively in the first game of the doubleheader to give the Bulldogs the 4-3 victory over Kansas. The momentum carried over into the second game as the Bulldogs held on for a 3-2 victory to complete the sweep.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 4-3, Kansas 3-2

Records: Kansas (7-10), The Citadel (12-6)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 2-0

Game 1

How it Happened

The Bulldogs completed the comeback in the ninth inning as Sykes drew a leadoff walk and stole second. He was able to trot home on Lively’s two-run walk-off home run to left center, the first of Lively’s career.

The Citadel pulled within a run in the eighth after Thomas Rollauer doubled into the left field corner and scored on a Travis Lott sacrifice fly to left field.

The Bulldogs got on the board in the seventh inning as Wells Sykes single to right to start the inning and came in to score on a Matthew Lively RBI single to right field.

KU added to its lead in the sixth as three-straight hits to start the inning loaded the bases. Kodey Shojinaga plated a run with a base hit and Collier Cranford drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.

The Jayhawks got on the board in the fifth inning after a leadoff double from Luke Leto came in to score on groundout off the bat of Michael Brooks.

Inside the Box Score

Stone Hewlett (0-2) suffered the loss after surrendering two runs on one hit over one inning of work.

Sam Swygert got the start and allowed three runs over 5.1 innings in the no decision.

Will Holmes (1-0) picked up his first career victory as he held the Jayhawks to just three hits over 3.2 shutout innings.

Sykes also threw out a baserunner at the plate trying to score.

Matthew Lively led the offense by going 4-for-4 with a triple, home run and three RBIs.

The game was the second walk-off victory for the Bulldogs this season.

The Bulldogs scored four runs over the final three innings to erase a three-run deficit for the win.

Game 2

How it Happened

The Jayhawks got on the board in the fifth on a solo home run to right from Luke Leto.

The Bulldogs got the run back in the home-half of the inning as Crosby Jones hit a one-out ground-rule double to right and scored on Thomas Rollauer’s double just inside the third-base bag.

The Citadel took its first lead of the game in the seventh inning after Jones singled to start the inning and made his way to third on a walk to Rollauer and base hit from Sawyer Reeves. With two outs, Noah Mitchell lined a single through the right side to score a pair of runs.

KU got a run back in the eighth inning without the benefit of a hit. After two walks and a sacrifice bunt put two in scoring position, Chase Jans grounded out to the right side to plate a run.