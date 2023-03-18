SC Lottery
Cold front to keep showers in the forecast today!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A slow moving front will keep showers in the forecast today, especially in the morning. With the clouds and activity, temperatures will be steady, in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunshine will take over on Sunday, but it will be cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. High pressure will be in control for most of next week and it will be warmer. Highs go from the 60s on Monday and Tuesday, into the low to mid 80s by the end of the week. Next week looks mainly dry, there could be a few spotty showers on Wednesday.

TODAY: Cloudy. Scattered Showers Possible. Temperatures Steady Near 60 Degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 59, Low 38.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60, Low 39.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 67, Low 49.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 74, Low 54.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High 82, Low 61.

