Cougar Bats Explode in Friday Win Over Stony Brook

CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston hit three home runs and scored eight runs in the fifth inning to break things open and defeat Stony Brook 10-3 Friday from Patriots Point.

Cole Mathis, Joseph Mershon and Jared Kirven each went yard for Charleston (12-5, 3-1 CAA) and Ty Good struck out eight Seawolves (5-10, 0-1 CAA) for his second-straight win.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 10, Stony Brook 3

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (12-5, 3-1 CAA), Stony Brook (5-10, 0-1 CAA)

How It Happened

• Cole Mathis clubbed his first home run of the season in the second inning to jumpstart a 2-for-4 day at the plate and scoring three times.

• Stony Brook would tie it with a run in the third on an Evan Fox RBI hit.

• Charleston used a double steal then scored on a dropped ball error to grab the lead back at 2-1 in the fourth, one they wouldn’t relinquish.

• Joseph Mershon sent a ball over the left field wall for a two-run home run, the first of an eight-run explosion in the fifth.

• Luke Wood doubled home Will Baumhofer, Cole Mathis singled home Wood then Jared Kirven hit a no-doubt home run to make it 8-1 at the time.

• Baumhofer put the final stamp on the Charleston fifth inning bringing home two on his single to right and a 10-1 lead.

• Stony Brook scored two in the sixth on a home run from Shane Paradi but never got any closer.

Notes

• Cole Mathis smacked his first home run of the season and finished 2-for-4 scoring three times and driving in two.

• Four Cougars finished the night with two RBI - Joseph Mershon, Cole Mathis, Jared Kirven and Will Baumhofer.

• Ty Good’s first five outs recorded Friday came via the strikeout - he’s the first Charleston pitcher to strike out five-straight batters since Carter Love against Kent State March 11, 2007 when he punched eight consecutive tickets. Good also struck out four-consecutive hitters for the second time this season doing so in the opening night win over Virginia Tech.

• Charleston hit three home runs for the first time this season, something they last did May 14, 2022 at Charleston Southern.

• Charleston’s eight-run fifth was the first time scoring eight-plus in a single frame since May 17 of last season against The Citadel.

Up Next

Charleston and Stony Brook reconvene for game two of the series as the Cougars look to make it two series wins in two tries to open CAA play. First pitch from Patriots Point is slated for 2 p.m.

