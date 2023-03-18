SC Lottery
Crews rescue dog from cold pond in Colleton Co.

Responders took out towels from an ambulance and dried the dog off.
Responders took out towels from an ambulance and dried the dog off.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Fire-Rescue says an old dock collapsing led to a dog being trapped on Wednesday.

Crews responded at 11:06 a.m. to the Lakeshore subdivision in Walterboro.

When they arrived, they saw the dock had collapsed into the pond, and a dog was clinging to part of the dock. The canine appeared to be trapped in the debris from the collapsed wood, but its head was above the water, the fire-rescue says.

Crews were able to navigate the pond and collapsed wood to free the dog and take it back to the shore.

The dog was not hurt, firefighters say; however, the dog was cold. Responders then took out towels from an ambulance and dried the dog off.

After drying, the canine walked away to join another dog who was watching from the sidelines.

