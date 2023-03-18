Deputies: Drugs, firearms seized in Bluffton arrest

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a Friday morning search warrant led to drug charges for a Bluffton man.

Lawrence Edwin Ferrell, 38, was charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking MDMA (Ecstasy) and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

With support from the DEA and U.S. Postal Service, deputies executed an early morning search warrant at a home on Mayfair Drive in Bluffton.

In total, investigators say they seized an estimated 15 pounds of marijuana, 11 ounces of MDMA and four firearms during the search.

Ferrell was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center before being released.

Anyone wishing to submit a tip involving illegal drug activity may do so anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or by calling a drug activity anonymous tip line at 843-255-3719.

