SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies: Drugs, firearms seized in Bluffton arrest

Lawrence Edwin Ferrell, 38, was charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking MDMA (Ecstasy)...
Lawrence Edwin Ferrell, 38, was charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking MDMA (Ecstasy) and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a Friday morning search warrant led to drug charges for a Bluffton man.

Lawrence Edwin Ferrell, 38, was charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking MDMA (Ecstasy) and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

With support from the DEA and U.S. Postal Service, deputies executed an early morning search warrant at a home on Mayfair Drive in Bluffton.

In total, investigators say they seized an estimated 15 pounds of marijuana, 11 ounces of MDMA and four firearms during the search.

Ferrell was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center before being released.

Anyone wishing to submit a tip involving illegal drug activity may do so anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or by calling a drug activity anonymous tip line at 843-255-3719.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 10:35 a.m. on Henry Tecklenburg Drive. That is in the West Ashley area.
Police: Driver of FedEx truck dies in single-vehicle crash
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a “serious motor vehicle collision” in West...
Police investigating ‘serious’ crash in West Ashley
Shymon Maleek Chaplin, 24, (left) is facing several charges, including two counts of...
Report: 2 facing drug charges after chase with deputies
FBI court documents state this image shows Elias Irizarry at the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6....
Former Citadel cadet sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riots
Deputies said an early-morning traffic stop turned into a chase that resulted in the driver...
Police chase ends in drug charge for driver

Latest News

In 1970, The Oriental Cuisine was founded by two immigrant sisters from the Philippines,...
North Charleston Filipino restaurant announces closure
Lowcountry animal shelter Dorchester Paws says they take in 4,000 stray animals every year....
Dog owner seeks action for hunting dog laws in SC
H.3549, titled the “South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act of 2023,” would ban abortion...
SC GOP leaders: Bill that could impose death penalty for abortions won’t become law
The James Island Town Council unanimously voted to enact the Camp Road Grand Trees Preservation...
New project aims to preserve grand oak trees on James Island