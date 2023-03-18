SC Lottery
Deputies looking for answers in 2012 cold case

Marjorie “Gayle” McCaffrey, 36, went missing on March 17, 2012.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are hoping for a breakthrough in the case of a woman who disappeared over a decade ago.

Her husband, Robert McCaffrey, said he drove to the Upstate after arguing with Gayle at their home on Limestone Boulevard. He reported her missing the next day and claimed he got back and found a “farewell” letter.

However, the sheriff’s office says the letter was fake, and Robert went to prison for obstructing justice.

Gayle has remained missing ever since. Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide.

Anybody with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241.

