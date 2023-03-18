SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Freeze watch issued for parts of the Lowcountry

A freeze warning means temperatures 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below are expected.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service is expecting some cold overnight temperatures this weekend for parts of the Lowcountry.

That is why they issued a freeze watch for several counties, including Williamsburg, inland Georgetown and parts of Orangeburg.

Those temps can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch starts late Sunday night and lasts through Monday morning.

