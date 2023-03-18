SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

New project aims to preserve grand oak trees on James Island

The James Island Town Council unanimously voted to enact the Camp Road Grand Trees Preservation...
The James Island Town Council unanimously voted to enact the Camp Road Grand Trees Preservation Project on Thursday.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of James Island will be taking some extra steps to protect its trees.

The James Island Town Council unanimously voted to enact the Camp Road Grand Trees Preservation Project on Thursday.

The project aims to care for and protect grand oak trees along a portion of Camp Road between Dills Bluff and Fort Johnson.

James Island Councilmember and head of the town’s Tree Advisory Council Garrett Milliken said the purpose of the project is to set a precedent for how to take care of trees on James Island.

Milliken said many of the trees in this area along Camp Road are over 100 years old and in need of pruning and vine removal to help improve their overall health.

“It’s about identifying trees that need help, and providing the resources to help them,” Milliken said.

He said the project also prevents the removal of any grand tree unless at least two arborists confirm that they are in poor health.

According to the town’s council agenda, if it is determined that any grand tree in the area should need to be removed, the town administrator has to bring the request to the council for discussion before contacting anyone to begin the removal process.

“Those that are in poor health, we’ll make sure that if they are a safety hazard, that they are removed,” Milliken said. “But only after we get confirmation from more than one arborist that they are in poor health.”

He said trees play a vital role in James Island’s ecosystem and help combat flooding by sucking up standing water.

Mary Fraser, a James Island Resident, said she is no stranger to adversity when it comes to the fight to protect grand oak trees. She said she and others have fought to protect grand oaks on James Island for years and are optimistic that the Camp Road Grand Trees Preservation Project will help prevent the loss of grand oaks in the community.

“I’m so proud of my community,” Fraser said. “They’re really good at getting together on anything that matters. That’s the joy of living in the South on James Island. People really care. They really care.”

James Island Mayor Bill Woolsey said it is always a good thing to take care of trees on the island.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said an early-morning traffic stop turned into a chase that resulted in the driver...
Police chase ends in drug charge for driver
Shymon Maleek Chaplin, 24, (left) is facing several charges, including two counts of...
Report: 2 facing drug charges after chase with deputies
Sherry Lynette Roberts is charged with hit-and-run accident with death, according to jail...
Troopers make arrest in fatal Hwy. 52 hit-and-run
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a “serious motor vehicle collision” in West...
Police investigating ‘serious’ crash in West Ashley
During this search deputies found approximately 135 grams of marijuana, 18 grams of powder...
Report: Drugs, cash found during Williamsburg Co. traffic stop

Latest News

Lowcountry animal shelter Dorchester Paws says they take in 4,000 stray animals every year....
Dog owner seeks action for hunting dog laws in SC
It happened at 10:35 a.m. on Henry Tecklenburg Drive. That is in the West Ashley area.
Police: Driver of FedEx truck dies in single-vehicle crash
insert
Millions donated to expand Medal of Honor Museum on USS Yorktown
Over 100 students at MUSC found out where they will be spending their residency program on...
‘MUSC’s Match Day’: Over 100 students find out their residency placement