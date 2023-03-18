North Charleston Filipino restaurant announces closure

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After 53 years, North Charleston-based Filipino restaurant The Oriental Cuisine is planning to close its doors for good.

The restaurant took to Facebook Friday to make the announcement.

“To all of our faithful customers, it has been a wonderful 53 years, and [we] will miss you dearly,” the restaurant stated in the post. “...It’s been wonderful serving the Charleston area and beyond.”

In 1970, The Oriental Cuisine was founded by two immigrant sisters from the Philippines, according to the restaurant’s website.

The restaurant says they will stay open till mid-April. They did not give a reason for the closing.

