SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Stingrays fall to Swamp Rabbits in Friday night showdown

The South Carolina Stingrays (34-20-4-1) fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (33-19-7-1) by a...
The South Carolina Stingrays (34-20-4-1) fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (33-19-7-1) by a final score of 4-1 on Friday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.(South Carolina Stingrays)
By SC Stingrays
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays (34-20-4-1) fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (33-19-7-1) by a final score of 4-1 on Friday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Swamp Rabbits jumped out to a 1-0 lead midway through the opening stanza on Ethan Cap’s first tally of the season. Tanner Eberle crashed the net and lost the puck to where Cap stood alone for the backdoor sweep.

Max Martin doubled the Greenville advantage under four minutes later as he netted his 11th goal of the season during a power play. Martin wristed a shot from inside the blue line that beat a screened Clay Stevenson for the 2-0 lead.

Greenville added another marker on Brannon McManus’ 10th tuck of the year. McManus collected the puck behind the net and skated out in front before lifting a tight-angle shot past the glove of Stevenson for the 3-0 advantage at the 3:33 mark of the second period.

Andrew Cherniwchan got the Stingrays on the board on their only tally of the night with 3:04 left in the middle frame. Cherniwchan raced into the offensive zone shorthanded and lifted a puck that deflected off David Hrenak and past the end line to close out the period.

Alex Ierullo tucked in one final goal for the Swamp Rabbits with his 24th goal of the year. Ierullo collected a rebound from Stevenson and slid it into the empty net for the 4-1 final.The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum tomorrow evening for a battle against the Savannah Ghost Pirates beginning at 6:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said an early-morning traffic stop turned into a chase that resulted in the driver...
Police chase ends in drug charge for driver
Shymon Maleek Chaplin, 24, (left) is facing several charges, including two counts of...
Report: 2 facing drug charges after chase with deputies
Sherry Lynette Roberts is charged with hit-and-run accident with death, according to jail...
Troopers make arrest in fatal Hwy. 52 hit-and-run
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a “serious motor vehicle collision” in West...
Police investigating ‘serious’ crash in West Ashley
During this search deputies found approximately 135 grams of marijuana, 18 grams of powder...
Report: Drugs, cash found during Williamsburg Co. traffic stop

Latest News

The Stingrays earned a 5-3 win in Jacksonville on Wednesday
Magera’s First Professional Tally Lifts Stingrays Past Icemen
Austin Magera’s first professional goal lifted the South Carolina Stingrays (34-19-4-1) to a...
Magera’s first professional tally lifts Stingrays Ppst Icemen
The Stingrays dropped their weekend finale in Florida on Saturday, 3-1
Stingrays Fall to Florida in Rubber Match
The Stingrays earned a 5-2 win in Florida over the Everblades on Friday
Stingrays Clamp Down on Florida in 5-2 Victory