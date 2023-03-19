Charleston Walks-Off Seawolves 3-2, Clinch Series in 11 Innings

CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston baseball played their first extra-inning affair of the season as they walked-off Stony Brook by a 3-2 score in 11 innings on Tyler Sorrentino’s two-strike RBI single to right field.

Trey Pooser and Ben Fero traded shutdown innings with each throwing into at least the seventh - Pooser going seven full - before the bullpens took over and kept each offense off the board until the 11th-inning walkoff.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 3, Stony Brook 2 (11)

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (13-5, 4-1 CAA), Stony Brook (5-11, 0-2 CAA)

How It Happened

• Stony Brook broke a scoreless tie on sacrifice fly in the third inning from Matthew Wright.

• Joseph Mershon was quick to answer in the bottom half sending a ball over the right field wall for his second home run in as many days and third of the season.

• Mershon’s blast was answered by Evan Giordano’s leadoff solo shot to right center in the top of the fourth giving Stony Brook a 2-1 lead.

• It would stay 2-1 in favor of Stony Brook thanks to timely defense, but the Cougars would tie it back up at 2-2 on back-to-back doubles from Jared Kirven and Luke Wood in the seventh.

• Charleston’s William Privette and Stony Brook’s Josh O’Neill would escape jams throughout the late and extra innings before the Cougars loaded the bases in the 11th with no outs to set the stage for heroics.

• Tyler Sorrentino provided the clutch knock sending a ball over the right fielder’s head for the game-winner in the 11th.

Notes

• Tyler Sorrentino provided the Cougars their first walk-off win of the season in Charleston’s first extra-inning game since May 2021.

• Joseph Mershon hit his second home run in as many days to move into a tie for the team lead at three with Jared Kirven.

• Trey Pooser matched his season-high of 7 innings pitched while allowing just two runs on five hits.

• William Privette tossed a season-high 4 innings of shutout baseball to grab the win striking out five Seawolves.

• Charleston moved to 12-1 on the season when out-hitting an opponent doing so 9 to 7 Saturday.

Up Next

Charleston goes for the sweep Sunday and looks to start another win streak after back-to-back wins to open the weekend. First pitch of the finale is set for 1 p.m. from Patriots Point.

