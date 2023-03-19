SC Lottery
Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction

Household items belonging to the Murdaugh family are being auctioned off at an auction house in Georgia.
Household items belonging to the Murdaugh family are being auctioned off at an auction house in Georgia.(Liberty Auction House)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PEMBROKE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - An auction house in Georgia confirmed to FOX Carolina that a Facebook post featured household items belonging to a prominent family in Colleton County: the Murdaugh family.

The family’s name has made national headlines after disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife, Maggie and son, Paul Murdaugh in June 2021.

The Liberty Auction House in Pembroke posted about the items on Friday, but said more could be added later this week.

