N. Charleston group hosts mixer to discuss gun violence prevention

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston organization hosted a community get-together to continue to bring awareness of the dangers of gun violence in the area on Saturday.

Bold Advocates hosted their third gun violence prevention community mixer at the Charleston Farms Center with over 50 people gathering to discuss problems surrounding gun violence.

Working to inform young people about gun violence, Bold Advocates is a nonprofit organization that hopes to be a centerpiece for the community.

Founder of Bold Advocates Sarah Anderson says the purpose of the organization is not only to reduce gun violence in the area, but for the next generations to have a place to help them with any challenges that may come their way.

“It gives us that community awareness against gun violence, having a mouth, a voice to speak against what is going on within their community,” Anderson says. “The see nothing, hear nothing, is so old; it’s been around for so long, but we want them to know that they have a voice, and this is their community. They can take a stand and have the city of North Charleston behind them in doing so.”

Each nonprofit will be awarded $100,000 each to fund services like mentorship programs, feeding the community and more.

“I appreciate them [the City of North Charleston], giving me the opportunity to spearhead my program within the community against gun violence,” Anderson says. “The popups are for all of the nonprofit’s that received that award, being in one place, giving out a certain type of information for every area that they work in.”

Bold Advocates plans to host more gun violence prevention community mixers in the future, targeting different neighborhoods to reach people in all areas of the Lowcountry.

“I just think about where it’s needed the most, and a lot of parents and a lot of people, like grandparents that are taking care of grandkids, they can’t really get out to all of the different areas. So, I try to go to them, and help give them what they need,” Anderson says.

