SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: 2 youths, man charged after short N. Charleston chase

Officers noticed a car going fast at 12:40 a.m. Sunday on the westbound side of Rivers Avenue.
Officers noticed a car going fast at 12:40 a.m. Sunday on the westbound side of Rivers Avenue.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a car driven by a youth crashed after they got away from the cops overnight.

Officers noticed a car going fast at 12:40 a.m. Sunday on the westbound side of Rivers Avenue.

They tried to stop the car, but it kept going, police say.

A chase began, but it was canceled after less than one-fourth of a mile because of road conditions.

A short time later, investigators say the car tried to get around traffic stopped at a red light and went into the grass median, where it hit several trees and overturned.

Everyone in the car received medical treatment.

Police say the driver, a youth male, was charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for a blue light and siren, unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a stolen pistol.

The two passengers, a man and a youth female, were charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police did not release the names or ages of the youths or the adult.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A freeze warning means temperatures 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below are expected.
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning, watch issued for parts of the Lowcountry
It happened at 10:35 a.m. on Henry Tecklenburg Drive. That is in the West Ashley area.
Police: Driver of FedEx truck dies in single-vehicle crash
In 1970, The Oriental Cuisine was founded by two immigrant sisters from the Philippines,...
North Charleston Filipino restaurant announces closure
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
Lowcountry animal shelter Dorchester Paws says they take in 4,000 stray animals every year....
Dog owner seeks action for hunting dog laws in SC

Latest News

People have been called by scammers impersonating Charleston County deputies.
Charleston Co. deputies warning of bail scam
insert
N. Charleston mayor candidate promises to clean streets, continue fight with school district
Source: Live 5
N. Charleston mayor candidate promises to clean streets, continue fight with school district
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: N. Charleston mayor candidate promises to clean streets