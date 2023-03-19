Police: 2 youths, man charged after short N. Charleston chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a car driven by a youth crashed after they got away from the cops overnight.

Officers noticed a car going fast at 12:40 a.m. Sunday on the westbound side of Rivers Avenue.

They tried to stop the car, but it kept going, police say.

A chase began, but it was canceled after less than one-fourth of a mile because of road conditions.

A short time later, investigators say the car tried to get around traffic stopped at a red light and went into the grass median, where it hit several trees and overturned.

Everyone in the car received medical treatment.

Police say the driver, a youth male, was charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for a blue light and siren, unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a stolen pistol.

The two passengers, a man and a youth female, were charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police did not release the names or ages of the youths or the adult.

