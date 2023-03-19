Warming up as we head into the first week of spring!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunshine will take over today as high pressure builds into the Lowcountry, but it will be cool with highs near 60 degrees. High pressure will be in control for most of next week and it will be warmer. Highs go from the 60s on Monday and Tuesday, into the low to mid 80s by the end of the week. Next week looks mainly dry, there could be a few spotty showers on Wednesday as a disturbance approaches the coast. Another cold front could approach our area by next weekend.

TODAY: Becoming Sunny. High 60, Low 38.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 61, Low 39.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 67, Low 49.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 75, Low 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High 82, Low 62.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85, Low 63.

