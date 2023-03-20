1 dead in Berkeley County shooting

SC Lottery
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has released details on a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. Friday at Marrington Village Apartments on Harbour Lake Drive near Goose Creek, an incident report states.

The first deputies to arrive were flagged down by residents about a shooting, Dep. Carli Drayton said. The report states deputies found a teenager with gunshot wounds and EMS took him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The incident reports states there were witnesses at the scene who saw the shooting, but there was no information released about the gunman’s description.

Deputies have not yet made an arrest in the case and say their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4505.

