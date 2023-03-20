SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 killed in Orangeburg Co. crash

The crash happened at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday on I-26 near mile marker 154.
The crash happened at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday on I-26 near mile marker 154.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County Sunday night.

The crash happened at approximately 7:15 p.m. on I-26 near mile marker 154, approximately six miles east of Orangeburg, Cpl. Lena Butler said.

Troopers said a 2013 Chevy Cruze was traveling west on I-26 when it left the road, went through the median and crossed through the eastbound lanes. Butler said the vehicle struck a tree, and the driver died at the scene.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A freeze warning means temperatures 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below are expected.
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning, watch issued for parts of the Lowcountry
It happened at 10:35 a.m. on Henry Tecklenburg Drive. That is in the West Ashley area.
Police: Driver of FedEx truck dies in single-vehicle crash
In 1970, The Oriental Cuisine was founded by two immigrant sisters from the Philippines,...
North Charleston Filipino restaurant announces closure
Lawrence Edwin Ferrell, 38, was charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking MDMA (Ecstasy)...
Deputies: Drugs, firearms seized in Bluffton arrest
Lowcountry animal shelter Dorchester Paws says they take in 4,000 stray animals every year....
Dog owner seeks action for hunting dog laws in SC

Latest News

Temperatures are expected to drop to low to mid 30s overnight.
FIRST ALERT: Freeze Watch issued for inland counties
Mexico was one of six countries represented at the first ever International Consulate Day on...
First International Consulate Day provides resources to over 1,500 people
Murdaugh items up for auction
Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
Officers noticed a car going fast at 12:40 a.m. Sunday on the westbound side of Rivers Avenue.
Police: 2 youths, man charged after short N. Charleston chase