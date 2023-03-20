1 killed in Orangeburg Co. crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County Sunday night.

The crash happened at approximately 7:15 p.m. on I-26 near mile marker 154, approximately six miles east of Orangeburg, Cpl. Lena Butler said.

Troopers said a 2013 Chevy Cruze was traveling west on I-26 when it left the road, went through the median and crossed through the eastbound lanes. Butler said the vehicle struck a tree, and the driver died at the scene.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

