1 killed in Orangeburg Co. crash
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County Sunday night.
The crash happened at approximately 7:15 p.m. on I-26 near mile marker 154, approximately six miles east of Orangeburg, Cpl. Lena Butler said.
Troopers said a 2013 Chevy Cruze was traveling west on I-26 when it left the road, went through the median and crossed through the eastbound lanes. Butler said the vehicle struck a tree, and the driver died at the scene.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
