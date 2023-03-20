SC Lottery
17-year-old victim identified in Berkeley Co. shooting

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the Goose Creek teen who was fatally shot at an apartment complex Friday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the Goose Creek teen who was fatally shot at an apartment complex Friday.

Kelvin T. Simmons Jr., 17, of Goose Creek, died from a gunshot wound, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The shooting happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. Friday at Marrington Village Apartments on Harbour Lake Drive near Goose Creek, an incident report states.

The first deputies to arrive were flagged down by residents about a shooting, Dep. Carli Drayton said. The report states deputies found Simmons with gunshot wounds and EMS took him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident reports states there were witnesses at the scene who saw the shooting, but there was no information released about the gunman’s description.

Deputies have not yet made an arrest in the case and say their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4505.

