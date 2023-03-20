3 arrested in N. Charleston vehicle break-ins

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says three people were arrested after officers responded to a call about several car break-ins.

Jail records show 18-year-old Dakota Brown was charged with providing false information to police and breaking into motor vehicles. A second suspect, 19-year-old Donte White was charged with breaking into motor vehicles, petty larceny of less than $2,000 and trespassing. Officers said a third suspect, a juvenile, was also arrested.

Officers responded to Orangeburg Street around 12:45 a.m. Monday after receiving a call about several people breaking into vehicles.

The victim saw the trio on his camera and chased them toward the railroad tracks, officers said.

All three suspects ran into the woods.

Officers say one of the suspects was caught while walking along Bexley Street and the two others were caught walking out of the woods on Rivers Avenue.

