SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

$3 million Mega Millions ticket sold in North Charleston

A ticket sold at the Quickpantry at 5830 Dorchester Rd. in North Charleston matched all five...
A ticket sold at the Quickpantry at 5830 Dorchester Rd. in North Charleston matched all five white ball numbers drawn.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone in the Lowcountry is $3 million richer after Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, South Carolina Education Lottery officials say.

A ticket sold at the Quickpantry at 5830 Dorchester Rd. in North Charleston matched all five white ball numbers drawn, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. The purchaser of the ticket paid an extra dollar for the “Megaplier,” which multiplied the prize to $3 million.

The winning numbers from the drawing were: 26 - 28 - 29 - 39 - 49 and Megaball 25.

More than 10,000 players in South Carolina own tickets that won prizes ranging from $2 to $3 million, Armstrong said. Of those, more than 4,500 purchased “Megaplier” options, meaning their winnings will also be multiplied by three.

The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of the “3″ Megaplier being drawn are 1 in 2.5, Armstrong said.

The estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is $20 million.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murdaugh items up for auction
Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
Officers noticed a car going fast at 12:40 a.m. Sunday on the westbound side of Rivers Avenue.
Police: 2 youths, man charged after short N. Charleston chase
A freeze warning means temperatures 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below are expected.
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning, watch issued for parts of the Lowcountry
insert
N. Charleston mayor candidate promises to clean streets, continue fight with school district
Lawrence Edwin Ferrell, 38, was charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking MDMA (Ecstasy)...
Deputies: Drugs, firearms seized in Bluffton arrest

Latest News

ZEB Metals, a newly-established joint venture with Glencore, announced plans to establish its...
Metals company to establish first SC operations, add jobs in Berkeley County
The North Charleston Police Department says three people were arrested after officers responded...
3 arrested in N. Charleston vehicle break-ins
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lawmakers, railroads gather in North Charleston to discuss safety
Monday’s Railroad Transportation Safety Meeting stems from community concerns about previous...
Lawmakers, railroads gather in North Charleston to discuss safety