$3 million Mega Millions ticket sold in North Charleston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone in the Lowcountry is $3 million richer after Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, South Carolina Education Lottery officials say.

A ticket sold at the Quickpantry at 5830 Dorchester Rd. in North Charleston matched all five white ball numbers drawn, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. The purchaser of the ticket paid an extra dollar for the “Megaplier,” which multiplied the prize to $3 million.

The winning numbers from the drawing were: 26 - 28 - 29 - 39 - 49 and Megaball 25.

More than 10,000 players in South Carolina own tickets that won prizes ranging from $2 to $3 million, Armstrong said. Of those, more than 4,500 purchased “Megaplier” options, meaning their winnings will also be multiplied by three.

The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of the “3″ Megaplier being drawn are 1 in 2.5, Armstrong said.

The estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is $20 million.

