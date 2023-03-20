SC Lottery
Beloved Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announces its acquired new location

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – For those who have been craving some Twisters soft-serve ice cream, you’re in luck.

The popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announced that has acquired a new location, according to a post on its Facebook page.

At the beginning of the year, Twisters posted that the Lazy Gator Gift Shop didn’t renew its ground lease for 2023, so the ice cream shop had to find a new place.

Twisters said it’s still waiting for final approval from the Georgetown Building Department before it can open up at its new space.

The post doesn’t give the exact location, but it does state that Twisters will still be located in the Inlet.

“We are excited to be able to see everyone again very soon,” Twisters posted on its page.

As for the old location, the building where Twisters once was in the Lazy Gator parking lot is still vacant and no construction has taken place in that area.

