SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Blue Devils Rally To Down Clemson 11-8

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. - Chad Knight’s run-scoring double in the ninth inning gave Duke the lead in its 11-8 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Devils, who won the series 2-1, improved to 13-7 overall and 3-3 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 12-8 overall and 1-2 in ACC play.

The Tigers scored a two-out run in the second inning on an error, then Duke scored two runs in the fourth inning on Alex Stone’s two-run single to take the lead. In the top of the fifth inning, the Blue Devils added two runs to take a 4-1 lead, then Clemson manufactured two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

In the seventh inning, Riley Bertram grounded a run-scoring single to tie the score 4-4, then Nathan Hall grounded a two-run double on an 0-2 pitch to score two runs. After a leadoff error in the top of the eighth inning, Luke Storm belted a two-run homer to tie the score 6-6. With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Cam Cannarella laced a double and scored on Cooper Ingle’s single on an 0-2 pitch that extended his hitting streak to 14 games.

Jay Beshears crushed a long solo homer with one out in the ninth inning to tie the score. Three batters later, Knight ripped a run-scoring double to give Duke the lead, then Damon Lux added a three-run homer.

Aidan Weaver (2-1) earned the win, while Rocco Reid (0-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers conclude their 10-game homestand against Winthrop on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A freeze warning means temperatures 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below are expected.
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning, watch issued for parts of the Lowcountry
It happened at 10:35 a.m. on Henry Tecklenburg Drive. That is in the West Ashley area.
Police: Driver of FedEx truck dies in single-vehicle crash
In 1970, The Oriental Cuisine was founded by two immigrant sisters from the Philippines,...
North Charleston Filipino restaurant announces closure
Lawrence Edwin Ferrell, 38, was charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking MDMA (Ecstasy)...
Deputies: Drugs, firearms seized in Bluffton arrest
Lowcountry animal shelter Dorchester Paws says they take in 4,000 stray animals every year....
Dog owner seeks action for hunting dog laws in SC

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen runs up field during the second half of an NFL...
Panthers agree to terms with free agent WR Thielen
Coastal Carolina baseball
Potok, Two Home Runs Lead Chants in 3-1 Road Win at JMU
Gamecocks Sweep Georgia in 7-Inning Victory
CofC Rally Falls Short in Sunday Finale
Charleston Southern baseball
Bucs Complete Sweep of UNC Asheville to Open Big South Play