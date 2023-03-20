Bucs Complete Sweep of UNC Asheville to Open Big South Play

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern baseball finished off the sweep of UNC Asheville to open the 2023 Big South campaign Sunday afternoon, again erasing an early deficit to take the 10-4 victory at Nielsen Field. UNC Asheville (12-7, 0-3 Big South) was the aggressor in the early going, finding two runs in the first frame after loading the bases. Corbin Lanowitz’s ground ball on the infield was enough to plate Ty Kaufman before Cameron Johnson’s ball on the infield scored Robbie Burnett.

Charleston Southern (11-10, 3-0 Big South) have an answer in the following frame as Ernesto Polanco got a hold of a fastball and deposited it over the left field fence to make tings a 2-1 ballgame.

It would again be Polanco that came up big in the third for the Bucs as his double down the line in left plated Chandler Tuupo and Kieran Davis. The double gave Charleston Southern the first lead of the contest for the Bucs, one they would not give back.

Charleston Southern would again answer the call in the fourth frame, blowing the contest open with four runs. Jaylin Rae would get things started with a double into the gap in right center, bringing Ike George around to score. Ashton Wilson then followed that up with a single with the bases loaded as Davis and Rae scored before Polanco’s fourth RBI in as many innings came on a sacrifice fly, scoring Tuupo.

The Bulldogs made some noise in the seventh inning, finding a run on Lanowitz’s single as Kohl Abrams came around to score on the play. It would be match in the following inning by the home team, though, as the Bucs found three more in the eighth to put things out of reach.

Casey Asman’s hard-hit ball on the infield allowed Bryce Brock to score to open the scoring in the eighth as it was followed by George scoring on another ground ball from the bat of Tuupo. The final run came after Wilson’s second RBI-single of the contest resulted in James Jett crossing the plate after coming on as a pinch-runner earlier in the frame.

UNC Asheville found the final run of the contest in their last three outs, as Lanowitz continued his strong showing with an infield single that scored Bentley Yeatts.

Johnny Alkire (W, 1-0) qualifies for his first collegiate decision after getting the win for Charleston Southern. The righty’s line closed at four innings of work, giving up one earned on four hits while also collecting six punchies. Daniel Padysak was called on to get 12 outs as well, as he surrendered just one unearned run on one hit to go along with five strikeouts of his own. Devin MacWatters recorded the final three outs in the ninth, giving up one earned on one hit and a walk. Justin Honeycutt (L, 3-1) takes the loss after going 3.1 innings and allowing six earned on six hits and five walks. The Bulldogs used seven total arms in the contest, Bryce Fisher being the most effective as he collected five outs without surrendering a hit throughout his outing.

UP NEXT Charleston Southern heads down the road to The Joe for its second affair of the season with Lowcountry rival The Citadel in its lone midweek contest this coming week. The contest is slated for a 5:00 p.m. first pitch.

