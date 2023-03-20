SC Lottery
Buster Murdaugh responds to ‘baseless rumors’ around death of Hampton Co. teen

Buster Murdaugh steps outside of the courtroom before his father, Alex Murdaugh’s trial for...
Buster Murdaugh steps outside of the courtroom before his father, Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder resumes at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.(Joshua Boucher | jboucher@thestate.com)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, Buster, is addressing rumors related to a 2015 death of a Hampton County teen.

Stephen Smith was found dead on the side of a Hampton County road in 2015.

Murdaugh, through his attorneys, released a statement Monday morning surrounding the “baseless rumors” around his involvement in Smith’s death.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division re-opened the investigation into Smith’s death in June 2021, shortly after the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh based on information discovered during that initial investigation.

Murdaugh’s full statement is as follows:

The statement came just before attorneys representing Smith’s family held a news conference outlining their next steps in the investigation.

READ MORE: Family of Stephen Smith, attorneys to hold news conference

Smith’s mother started an online fundraiser on March 9 to have his body independently exhumed and examined.

Smith attorney Ronnie Richter addressed Murdaugh’s statement during the news conference.

“We’ve not mentioned Buster’s name one time,” Richter said. “This is not about Buster Murdaugh. This is about Stephen Smith. This is about trying to get answers to questions that his mother desperately needs answers for.”

Richter’s partner Eric Bland reiterated that they would approach a new investigation openly.

“As we sit here today, Buster is a victim. He lost a mother, a brother, and his father is in jail,” Bland said. “Buster, as we know has nothing to do with this and whatever is mentioned in the records.”

This isn’t the first time that Murdaugh has spoken about the media.

On March 6, Murdaugh filed a report that he and his girlfriend were being followed and photographed inside the couple’s home.

A follow-up report filed by Murdaugh’s girlfriend on March 10 indicated the pair were being harassed by someone who had heckled Murdaugh during his father’s trial.

Murdaugh’s father, Alex Murdaugh, was convicted of the 2021 murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh on March 2.

‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh during his murder trial for the deaths of his wife and youngest son.

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison for the murders.

His attorneys have filed a notice of appeal in the case.

