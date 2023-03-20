SC Lottery
Charleston Co. Sheriff issues statement after inmate’s death ruled homicide

Coroner says death was result of ‘gross medical neglect’
D'Angelo Brown, 28, died on Dec. 29 at MUSC from E. Coli EAEC sepsis with septic shock and...
D’Angelo Brown, 28, died on Dec. 29 at MUSC from E. Coli EAEC sepsis with septic shock and multiple organ system failure because of “gross medical neglect,” Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County sheriff has released a statement after the county’s Coroner’s Office ruled the December death of an inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center as a homicide.

D’Angelo Brown, 28, died on Dec. 29 at MUSC from Enteroaggregative Escherichia coli sepsis with septic shock and multiple organ system failure because of “gross medical neglect,” Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano released the following statement on the coroner’s report:

Despite a "well-documented" history of mental illness including diagnoses for schizophrenia and...
Despite a “well-documented” history of mental illness including diagnoses for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, court documents allege that 28-year-old D’Angelo Brown never received the treatments he needed.(Nekeya Jones)

The Journal of Medical Microbiology calls EAEC an increasingly recognized intestinal pathogen, noting that EAEC is the most recently identified and described diarrhoeagenic E. coli.

Brown had been taken to the hospital from the Al Cannon Detention Center on Dec. 21.

O’Neal said Brown’s manner of death is homicide.

A lawsuit filed earlier this month alleged that Charleston County deputies continued to observe Brown’s worsening medical condition but “failed to intervene on his behalf.”

The suit alleged he reportedly asked a detention officer four days into his time at the jail for his prescriptions, but nothing was done.

Court documents state he was found unresponsive in his cell in the Behavior Modification Unit in the early morning hours of Dec. 21, where he was then taken to MUSC and died eight days later.

Law enforcement arrested Brown in August 2022 for several charges, after they say he attempted to rob two people at a car wash at gunpoint and then entered a nearby home resulting in a confrontation with the family inside.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is the investigating agency, O’Neal said.

