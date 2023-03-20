The Citadel drops series finale to Kansas, 12-8
Mar. 19, 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel scored six runs over the final three innings, but it was not enough to climb out of an early hole in falling 12-8 to Kansas in the series finale Sunday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: Kansas 12, The Citadel 8
Records: Kansas (8-10), The Citadel (12-7)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: The Citadel wins series 2-1
How it Happened
- The Jayhawks got on the board in the second inning on a solo homer off the bat of Janson Reeder.
- KU added to its lead in the third on a sacrifice fly from Cole Elvis.
- The Jayhawks grew the lead in the fourth by plating five runs, with the big hit coming on a two-run double from Jackson Kline.
- The Bulldogs got two runs back in the fifth as they loaded the bases on base hits from Thomas Rollauer and Sawyer Reeves before Travis Lott was hit by a pitch. Noah Mitchell drove in two runs with a base hit through the left side.
- KU got the two runs back in the sixth after a sacrifice fly from Elvis and RBI double from Reeder.
- The Jayhawks added three more runs in the seventh on a RBI groundout and two-run single from Chase Jans.
- The Bulldogs pushed across their third run of the game in the seventh inning on a RBI double from Travis Lott.
- The Citadel added two more runs in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly from Matthew Lively and a hard-hit grounder from Chase Loggins.
- The Bulldogs closed out the scoring in the ninth on a three-run, pinch-hit homer from Anthony Badala.
Inside the Box Score
- The Bulldogs collected nine hits in the game with six of the hits coming from the top four spots in the lineup.
- Thomas Rollauer went 2-for-4 with a walk and a pair of runs scored from the leadoff spot.
- Sawyer Reeves finished 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.
- Travis Lott collected a RBI double and was hit by a pair of pitches.
- Noah Mitchell drove in a pair of runs with a base hit.
- Anthony Badala came off the bench to deliver a three-run homer, his second long ball of the season.
- Conner Cummiskey (1-2) took the loss after allowing four runs on three hits and six strikeouts over 3.0 innings.
- Ethan Bradford (2-1) tossed 3.0 shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four, to pick up the win.
On Deck
The Bulldogs play their second midweek home game of the season as they welcome Charleston Southern back to Riley Park on March 21 at 5 p.m.
