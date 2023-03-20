The Citadel drops series finale to Kansas, 12-8

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel scored six runs over the final three innings, but it was not enough to climb out of an early hole in falling 12-8 to Kansas in the series finale Sunday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: Kansas 12, The Citadel 8

Records: Kansas (8-10), The Citadel (12-7)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel wins series 2-1

How it Happened

The Jayhawks got on the board in the second inning on a solo homer off the bat of Janson Reeder.

KU added to its lead in the third on a sacrifice fly from Cole Elvis.

The Jayhawks grew the lead in the fourth by plating five runs, with the big hit coming on a two-run double from Jackson Kline.

The Bulldogs got two runs back in the fifth as they loaded the bases on base hits from Thomas Rollauer and Sawyer Reeves before Travis Lott was hit by a pitch. Noah Mitchell drove in two runs with a base hit through the left side.

KU got the two runs back in the sixth after a sacrifice fly from Elvis and RBI double from Reeder.

The Jayhawks added three more runs in the seventh on a RBI groundout and two-run single from Chase Jans.

The Bulldogs pushed across their third run of the game in the seventh inning on a RBI double from Travis Lott.

The Citadel added two more runs in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly from Matthew Lively and a hard-hit grounder from Chase Loggins.