Classroom Champions: School nurse wants gel to teach kids about germs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School nurses take care of sick and injured students but also play a role in teaching, and one Charleston County nurse wants to continue teaching a valuable lesson to her students.

At Buist Academy, Nurse Kim Haldrup can see anywhere from 30 to 40 kids a day in her school clinic.

“This is a very busy time of the year with flu, covid, pollen is out so I have kids with allergies and stomach viruses,” Haldrup said.

To keep her clinic numbers low, Haldrup makes it a point to go into the classrooms of her students to teach better hand washing and hygiene. She uses a special tool called Glo-Gel, which shows students how well they are washing their hands, to reinforce her point.

Students place the gel, which illuminates under UV light to simulate germs, on their hands. The students then wash their hands as thoroughly as they can and Haldrup then shines a UV black light on their hands to reveal how much gel remains on their hands, which teaches students how well they are washing their hands to remove germs that could otherwise make them sick.

To continue these lessons, Haldrup is in need of more Glo-Gel. For her Donor’s Choose project, she’s asking for four 8-ounce bottles of the gel.

“It gives them two ways of learning and it gives the auditory and a visual way of learning physically doing it, Haldrup said. “The goal is to get the younger ones and I want to get that foundation so they can carry that throughout their lifetime.”

Nurse Haldrup says making sure her students learn about good health and hygiene is just as important as caring for the kids who come to her clinic.

Her Donor’s Choose project, entitled “Clean Hands,” still needs $188 dollars to be funded.

Click here to donate and help this Buist Academy nurse and educator and become a Classroom Champion.

All donations are tax-deductible. Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

