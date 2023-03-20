CofC Rally Falls Short in Sunday Finale
CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston scored five runs in the eighth inning but fell short in their rally attempt Sunday dropping the series finale 15-11 to Stony Brook at Patriots Point.
Leading Off
Final Score: Stony Brook 15, Charleston 11
Location: Patriots Point
Records: Charleston (13-6, 4-2 CAA), Stony Brook (6-11, 1-2 CAA)
How It Happened
• Charleston push across the game’s first run on a JT Marr single through the right side giving Charleston a 1-0 lead through one.
• Stony Brook used seven singles in the second to post a six spot and take a 6-1 lead.
• Charleston would score a single run in each of the first four innings but trailed 8-4 through four complete.
• Stony Brook would score four in the seventh to make it 13-4 before the Cougars pushed across two in the home half then five in the eighth to make it 13-11.
• The Seawolves would add two more in the ninth for the 15-11 final.
Notes
• Will Baumhofer stole three bases Sunday becoming the first Cougar to do so since Dupree Hart at James Madison in April 2019.
• Five Cougars recorded multi-hit games Sunday led by Cam Dean’s 3-for-5 day while Will Baumhofer, JT Marr, Cole Mathis and Jared Kirven each had two hits.
• Charleston had all nine starters reach safely for the first time this season and had 10-plus batters reach safely for the second time this season.
Up Next
Charleston heads to Boone, N.C. for a Tuesday night matchup with Appalachian State. First pitch from Beaver Field is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.
