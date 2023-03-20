SC Lottery
CofC Rally Falls Short in Sunday Finale

By CofC Athletics
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston scored five runs in the eighth inning but fell short in their rally attempt Sunday dropping the series finale 15-11 to Stony Brook at Patriots Point.

Leading Off

Final Score: Stony Brook 15, Charleston 11

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (13-6, 4-2 CAA), Stony Brook (6-11, 1-2 CAA)

How It Happened

• Charleston push across the game’s first run on a JT Marr single through the right side giving Charleston a 1-0 lead through one.

• Stony Brook used seven singles in the second to post a six spot and take a 6-1 lead.

• Charleston would score a single run in each of the first four innings but trailed 8-4 through four complete.

• Stony Brook would score four in the seventh to make it 13-4 before the Cougars pushed across two in the home half then five in the eighth to make it 13-11.

• The Seawolves would add two more in the ninth for the 15-11 final.

Notes

• Will Baumhofer stole three bases Sunday becoming the first Cougar to do so since Dupree Hart at James Madison in April 2019.

• Five Cougars recorded multi-hit games Sunday led by Cam Dean’s 3-for-5 day while Will Baumhofer, JT Marr, Cole Mathis and Jared Kirven each had two hits.

• Charleston had all nine starters reach safely for the first time this season and had 10-plus batters reach safely for the second time this season.

Up Next

Charleston heads to Boone, N.C. for a Tuesday night matchup with Appalachian State. First pitch from Beaver Field is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

