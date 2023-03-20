Deputies search for missing St. Helena Island woman

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 19-year-old woman.

Talyer Ann Jackson was reported missing from her Bermuda Bluff home on St. Helena Island on Monday morning, investigators say.

She stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has long dyed red hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on both arms, deputies say.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Beaufort County Communications Center at 843-524-2777.

