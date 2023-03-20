Design Review Board to hear plans for affordable housing in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is working to move forward with an affordable housing plan in West Ashley.

The design review board will be asked to approve the preliminary request on Monday.

In 2021, the board deferred this project asking the applicant to make design changes and provide more information about drainage.

The proposed project features 78 townhome units at Ashly River Road and Dogwood Road. The owner is Greenville based company Homes of Hope, LLC and the applicant is Seamon Whiteside.

The original project proposal contains images of four- and six-unit buildings with a retention pond and one open space/recreation area. The property is zoned for diverse housing and a little less than ten acres total.

