FIRST ALERT: Freeze Watch issued for inland counties

Temperatures are expected to drop to low to mid 30s overnight.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Below average temperatures have led to freeze watches and warnings being issued for areas off the coast Sunday night.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for Hampton, inland Colleton, Dorchester and inland Berkeley Counties. The freeze watch remains in effect from late Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Areas west of I-95 are in a freeze warning, according to the National Weather Service. The freeze warning will affect those who live in Orangeburg County. The warning remains in effect from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday.

A freeze warning means temperatures of 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below are expected.

Those temps can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, according to the National Weather Service.

For more information on this week’s forecast, click here.

