SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Gamecocks Sweep Georgia in 7-Inning Victory

By USC Athletics
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS – For the second straight game, the University of South Carolina baseball team earned a run-rule win over Georgia, defeating the Bulldogs 12-1 in seven innings to sweep the three-game road series that started SEC play.

A pair of Gamecocks – Will McGillis and Gavin Casas – each had a pair of home runs in the win. McGillis was 2-for-2 with four runs scored while Casas was 2-for-2 with four runs scored and three RBI. McGillis opened the game with a home run to right and added one in the third. Casas’ home runs were in the fourth and seventh. He now has 12 on the season.

That was more than enough for Jack Mahoney, who pitched six innings and struck out six, allowing six hits and a run with a walk. Mahoney improved to 3-0 on the season. James Hicks struck out a batter in the seventh to preserve the run-rule win.

Caleb Denny drove in two while Cole Messina scored two runs in the 10-hit attack.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Carolina is 3-0 in SEC play for the first time since 2017.

• The Gamecocks swept Georgia in Athens for the first time since 2010.

• Carolina now leads the nation with 20 wins and was the only team in SEC play to sweep a series on the road in the opening week.

• Carolina now has 56 home runs on the season. The 2022 team had 58 all year.

• The 20-1 start is the best for the Gamecocks since the 2000 team started 22-0.

• Carolina hit .323 on the weekend with a .645 slugging percentage.

• Ethan Petry had seven RBI on the weekend with three home runs and a .500 average.

UP NEXT

Carolina heads to Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C., to face Charlotte on Tuesday night (March 21) at 6:05 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A freeze warning means temperatures 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below are expected.
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning, watch issued for parts of the Lowcountry
It happened at 10:35 a.m. on Henry Tecklenburg Drive. That is in the West Ashley area.
Police: Driver of FedEx truck dies in single-vehicle crash
In 1970, The Oriental Cuisine was founded by two immigrant sisters from the Philippines,...
North Charleston Filipino restaurant announces closure
Lawrence Edwin Ferrell, 38, was charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking MDMA (Ecstasy)...
Deputies: Drugs, firearms seized in Bluffton arrest
Lowcountry animal shelter Dorchester Paws says they take in 4,000 stray animals every year....
Dog owner seeks action for hunting dog laws in SC

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen runs up field during the second half of an NFL...
Panthers agree to terms with free agent WR Thielen
Coastal Carolina baseball
Potok, Two Home Runs Lead Chants in 3-1 Road Win at JMU
CofC Rally Falls Short in Sunday Finale
Charleston Southern baseball
Bucs Complete Sweep of UNC Asheville to Open Big South Play