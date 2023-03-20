Greenville Zoo welcomes baby giraffe
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo’s family is growing!
Autumn, the zoo’s 17-year-old Masai giraffe, gave birth to her calf on Sunday, March 19.
The new baby is Autumn’s sixth calf.
Autumn and her partner Miles, are a part of the Species Survival Program to help ensure the long-term viability of threatened and endangered species, according to Greenville Zoo.
Click here to watch Autumn and her baby live on the zoo’s giraffe cam.
