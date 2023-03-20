Metals company to establish first SC operations, add jobs in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A metal processing company is planning to relocate from Kentucky to a facility in Moncks Corner, the South Carolina governor’s office says.

ZEB Metals, a newly-established joint venture with Glencore, announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operations.

“ZEB Metals is very excited about relocating our company to the Lowcountry and cannot wait to be a part of the community, company President and CEO Cole Lanham said. “South Carolina brings a unique opportunity in the recycling space with local businesses and government support. We’d like to thank everyone at Berkeley County for all their help in making this project come to life.”

The company plans to add 28 new jobs in Berkeley County. ZEB Metals’ new facility, near Highway 52 in Moncks Corner, will process dross and other types of secondary aluminum scrap that would otherwise be destined for a landfill. This is the first secondary re-melt facility of its kind in the Southeast region of the United States.

“This announcement is further proof that South Carolina has the necessary tools to support recycling companies across the state,” South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey said. “We welcome ZEB Metals and look forward to seeing how their investment in Berkeley County will create opportunities for South Carolinians.”

Founded in 2021, ZEB Metals is a buyer and trader of non-ferrous scrap, as well as a recycler of metals other than iron and steel. The company processes metals through shredding, melting, screening and sorting materials while providing full-service metal recycling including industrial clean-up and off-site demolition.

Glencore, a Swiss-based commodities trader and one of the world’s largest diversified natural resource companies, will partner with ZEB Metals to expand its current aluminum portfolio. The joint venture will allow for the development of a new line of recycled products to support the companies’ regional customer base.

Operations are expected to be online by late 2023. Individuals interested in joining the ZEB Metals team should visit the company’s contact page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $75,000 Set-Aside grant to Berkeley County to assist with site preparation and building construction.

