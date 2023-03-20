SC Lottery
Nehemiah Action Event calls on local officials to address healthcare, housing

Nehemiah Action Event is in response to months of listening to the community and a research...
Nehemiah Action Event is in response to months of listening to the community and a research process that engages approximately 1,000 community members.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The community is calling on officials not only to attend this years’ Nehemiah Action Event, but to address five serious community problems concerning environmental justice, affordable housing, access to healthcare, confronting racial bias in policing and public education reform.

Approximately 2,000 people are expected to attend Monday night’s event at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. It begins at 7 p.m.

According to their press release, this event is in response to months of listening to the community and a research process that engages approximately 1,000 community members.

The event aims to bring community and local officials together-- opening the doors to public negotiations with Mayor Tecklenburg and Charleston City Council about the filling of Gadsden Creek, with Charleston County Council to adopt the Housing Our Future plan and fund an Affordable Housing Trust Fund, with MUSC and Roper St. Francis to provide mobile health units to underserved communities and more.

A number of public officials are confirmed to attend tonight including North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess, Charleston County School District Superintendent Donald Kennedy, and Charleston County Councilman Rob Wehrman.

Source: LIVE 5
VIDEO: Johns Island drainage project to receive $4.6M from state