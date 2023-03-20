SC Lottery
Panthers agree to terms with free agent WR Thielen

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen runs up field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Bears won 33-27.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Panthers added yet another experienced veteran to their offense on Sunday night, agreeing to terms with free agent wide receiver Adam Thielen from the Minnesota Vikings.

The 32-year-old Thielen was released earlier this offseason after spending the past nine seasons with the Vikings, where he caught 534 passes for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns in 135 games. Thielen caught 70 passes last season for 716 yards and six touchdowns while paired with All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

According to a person familiar with the situation, Thielen received a three-year deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms of the contract have not been released.

The Panthers were in need of adding experience in the wide receiver room after trading D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears as part of a deal that also included giving up two first-round picks and two second-round picks to move up to the No. 1 overall spot in the NFL draft.

Thielen, who has been selected to two Pro Bowls, immediately becomes the most experienced wide receiver on the Panthers roster.

Last week the Panthers also agreed to terms with running back Miles Sanders, tight end Hayden Hurst and quarterback Andy Dalton, giving the offense experience at the skill positions.

The Panthers are expected to use the No. 1 pick on a quarterback.

