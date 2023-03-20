Police searching for missing Charleston woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 31-year-old woman.

Authorities say Britteny Church was reported missing by a friend on Thursday. Church was last seen in the area of 17 Lockwood Dr. near downtown.

Police say Church may be experiencing a mental health crisis. They say she has no known means of travel, and is believed to be on foot.

If you have seen Church or have any information on where she might be, you’re asked to contact the on-duty central detective by calling Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200.

