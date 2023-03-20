Spring begins with Freeze Watches with 80s on the way later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Welcome to Spring(officially 5:24 this evening)! FREEZE WATCHES have been issued for tonight for Inland Colleton, Dorchester, Inland Berkeley, Inland Georgetown and Williamsburg counties. Unseasonably cool weather is expected to start the week with a major warm up on the way over the next couple days!

A storm system is pulling way from the coastline today leaving a few clouds and chilly temperatures! Highs will only reach the upper 50s to around 60 degrees this afternoon. Temps will drop quickly this evening with most inland areas between 17A and I-95 dropping close to freezing tomorrow morning. From 17A to Highway 17, mid to upper 30s are expected. Coastal areas will have overnight lows in the 40s. Make sure you cover up your plants away from the coast!

A warm-up begins tomorrow afternoon with temperatures climbing into the 60s followed by 70s on Wednesday and 80s by Thursday. There is a small chance of a shower on Wednesday and a slightly better chance of a shower or storm on Saturday with our next cold front. We’ll keep you updated this week!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 58.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 74.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 84.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated to Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.

