3 arrested in connection with missing Monroe woman’s murder, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people have been arrested in connection to the homicide of a Monroe woman, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Alison Thomas’ remains were found in a national forest in Jackson County earlier this month. Officials conducted an autopsy to confirm the body’s identity, and have ruled her death a homicide.

The 37-year-old was reported missing in February.

The suspects and charges they’re currently facing are below:

Michael Kasminoff, 51, of Monroe, N.C., was arrested Monday and is currently in the Chesterfield County Detention Center in South Carolina. Kasminoff is awaiting the service of multiple North Carolina warrants for the offenses of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Kasminoff has received a “no bond” condition of release and will remain in custody pending extradition.

Brandon Kisiah, 27, of Monroe, N.C., was arrested Monday in the Union County area and has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Kisiah’s condition of release haven’t been set yet.

Amanda Griffin, 42, of Monroe, N.C., was arrested Monday in the Union County area and has also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Griffin’s condition of release haven’t been set yet.

From left: Michael Kasminoff, Brandon Kisiah and Amanda Griffin are facing charges in connection with the murder of Alison Thomas, whose remains were found in Jackson County earlier this month. (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is active and ongoing. Additional criminal charges are likely.

If you have any information on the investigation, you can call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

