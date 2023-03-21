SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A boy in Kentucky died Monday night in a freak accident while playing basketball.

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 8-year-old Eli Hill grabbed something to stand on while playing basketball so he could dunk the ball.

While the boy was trying to dunk, the backboard came off the pole and fell on him.

The coroner’s office said he had blunt force trauma to his chest.

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murdaugh items up for auction
Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
The shooting happened Friday night at a Harbour Lake Drive apartment complex near Goose Creek,...
17-year-old victim identified in Berkeley Co. shooting
D’Angelo Brown, 28, died on Dec. 29 at MUSC from E. Coli EAEC sepsis with septic shock and...
Charleston Co. Sheriff issues statement after inmate’s death ruled homicide
Dameion Brown, 18, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
Report: Man turns himself in for N. Charleston shooting
The North Charleston Police Department says three people were arrested after officers responded...
3 arrested in N. Charleston vehicle break-ins

Latest News

.
‘It’s one of our iconic cars’: Owner of classic car stolen in Grand Strand asking for help
Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes, 23, was charged after a newborn infant was found dead in a bucket.
Officials: Woman gave birth to infant in toilet, left body in bucket
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Charleston Police locate missing woman
FILE - New York Knicks Hall-of-Famer Willis Reed responds to questions during an interview...
Willis Reed, leader on Knicks’ 2 title teams, dies at 80
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden creates national monuments, marine sanctuary in West