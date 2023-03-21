SC Lottery
Charleston Co. deputies to host trailer stamping event Saturday

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is helping prevent thefts of high-dollar property with a special trailer stamping event.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is helping prevent thefts of high-dollar property with a special trailer stamping event.

It is part of the Trailer Identification Project and will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at E.B. Elington Elementary School, located at 5540 Old Jacksonboro Road in Ravenel.

Residents can get a free “owner-applied number” stamped onto their own trailers with a special device. This, along with the trailer’s VIN and serial numbers, will be entered into the sheriff’s office’s record system, sheriff’s spokeman Andrew Knapp said.

The program is free to anyone who wnats to make their own trailer more identifiable in case it is ever stolen.

“If a trailer’s VIN or serial number is known to law enforcement before a theft, the chances of its recovery are greater,” Knapp said. “The owner-applied number further increases the chances of recovery by making it harder for thieves to trade or sell the stolen property. This number will be engraved on the trailer frame and in a secondary hidden location.”

Detectives recently investigated the theft of two trailers from the Awendaw area and their investigation led to a suspect and a home where stolen items were found, including the two stolen trailers, Knapp said.

One of the trailers had been stamped at a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office event five years ago, helping detectives identify it as belonging to one of the victims.

Those who participate will also be able to enter a free drwaying for a Proven Industries trailer coupler lock valued at $245. The lock is being donated by Hawk Services Towing & Recovery.

Anyone who needs further information about the event can call Charleston County Sheriff’s Detective Mike Thompson at 843-554-2471 or Detective Will Martin at 843-529-5327.

