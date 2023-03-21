SC Lottery
Charleston Co. man arrested on kidnapping, assault charges

Steven Britton, 40, is charged with second-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest, two...
Steven Britton, 40, is charged with second-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest, two counts of assault of police officer while resisting arrest and kidnapping.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing several charges after an incident at a North Charleston home.

Steven Britton, 40, is charged with second-degree domestic violence, kidnapping, resisting arrest and two counts of assault of police officer while resisting arrest.

An affidavit from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office states deputies were called to 2327 Falcon Rd. on Saturday around 4:45 p.m. for a report of a physical altercation between Britton and the victim. Britton is accused of dragging the victim and kicking and hitting them several times on the head and legs.

A deputy observed swelling and recent physical injuries on the victim, the affidavit states.

When deputies tried to arrest Britton, he attempted to flee before assaulting one of the deputies, according to the affidavit.

Britton is currently booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center. His bond was set at $130,000.

VIDEO: Nehemiah Action Event calls on local officials to address healthcare, housing