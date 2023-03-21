Charleston’s MUSC seeing rise in child deaths mirroring national trend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Amid a report of a dramatic rise in child mortality cases across the nation, doctors at MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston report they are seeing a similar increase.

A new article in the Journal of the American Medical Association sounded the alarm about the increase in child deaths, stating that the pediatric mortality rate jumped about 20 percent between 2019 and 2021, the largest increase in decades.

Pediatricians at MUSC cited 150 motor vehicle accidents last year with 30 percent of children involved in those crashes not restrained. Gun violence is also an issue both nationwide and in the Lowcountry. It is the leading cause of death in the country.

But MUSC doctors say man of these deaths are preventable.

MUSC Pediatrics Professor Dr. Annie Andrews urges parents to make sure their kids are restrained properly in cars and to keep an eye on kids when they’re playing outside because they’re seeing a lot of kids getting hit by cars.

Parents with guns at home should make sure those firearms are locked up securely.

Andrews says these are deaths that do not need to happen and that the community needs to focus on solutions because we already know the answers to a lot of these problems.

“Kids out there are not alright and we need to get serious about solutions,” Andrews said. “The other thing that that article really struck home for me was when it said as a nation, we cherish our children. I believe that is true. I believe everybody that works in this building believes that it’s true. But we need to ask ourselves if our actions align with that statement. Because the data would say, and my experience would say, that our actions do not align with that statement.”

Andrews says if she could give one message to Lowcountry parents it would be to securely store firearms in their home and have conversations with other adults at homes where their children play about doing the same thing.

She says if we do that, we can have an impact on mortality of children in our community.

