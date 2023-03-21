Deputies: Man wanted for using counterfeit money orders to pay off car loan

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 29-year-old man who has been wanted since Nov. 2022.

Donte Javon Donelle Gregg, 29, is wanted on an arrest warrant for obtaining goods by false pretenses, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gregg is accused of using counterfeit money orders to pay off a vehicle title loan with TitleMax on James Island on Aug. 15, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Knapp said he has avoided authorities since Nov. 2022.

Anyone with information on where Gregg might be is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Detective Mike Thompson at 843-554-2471 or methompson@charlestoncounty.org.

