Deputies search for classic Corvette stolen from Adams Run

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is searching for this orange 1976 Corvette Stingray which was stolen earlier this month from a property in Adams Run.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle stolen earlier this month.

The car, an orange 1976 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, was loaded onto a car hauler trailer and taken from a property on Mary Ravenel Road in the Adams Run area, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The car’s owner discovered it was missing on March 8, investigators say.

The vehicle did not have a license plate at the time it was stolen.

Anyone who recognizes the car is asked to contact Detective Mike Thompson at 843-554-2471 or via email at methompson@charlestoncounty.org.

